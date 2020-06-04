US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijing’s push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.
Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish China and said Washington would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for “smothering -- absolutely smothering -- Hong Kong’s freedom.”
“I haven’t thought of that,” Trump said on Wednesday when asked in an interview on Newsmax TV whether he was thinking about imposing sanctions on Xi.
Asked about his relationship with Xi, Trump said: “Haven’t spoken to him in a while. It was very good.”
He praised a trade agreement the two countries signed in January, but criticized Beijing for the novel coronavirus pandemic, which began in China.
President Trump not considering sanctions on China’s Xi over Hong Kong
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijing’s push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 4176 Views Russia strikes northwest Syria for first time in three months: Monitor
- 1605 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 2,171 new cases as total surpasses 90,000
- 1036 Views Coronavirus: Greece suspends Qatar flights after 12 travelers test positive
- 543 Views Coronavirus: Germany lifts travel warning for Europe from June 15, minister says
- 439 Views Defying UN, Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia with explosives from Iran: White House
- 425 Views Rouhani oversaw smuggling of over $30 bln to Iraqi Kurdistan, says Iranian MP
- 176673 Views Coronavirus, fires, crashes, locust swarms: Ten bad things that happened in 2020
- 165644 Views Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1
- 33514 Views Japan will only back Lebanon IMF bailout if it deports Carlos Ghosn: Nissan Lawyer
- 19088 Views Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened
- 15674 Views Dubai’s Bayut, Dubizzle owners, EMPG, OLX to merge, forming $1 bln unicorn start up
- 15325 Views Archaeologists reveal well-preserved Roman mosaic in Italy’s Verona