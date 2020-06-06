France backs ‘one country, two systems’ for Hong Kong, Macron tells China

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping he is following events in Hong Kong closely and continues to back the “one country, two systems” principle for Beijing’s rule over the city, an Elysee official said.
“The President said he was monitoring the (Hong Kong) situation closely and reiterated France’s support for the principle of ‘one country, two systems’,” the official told Reuters on Saturday.
China has approved security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists, diplomats and some in business fear will jeopardise its semi-autonomous status and its role as a global financial hub.
The legislation has reignited tensions between Washington and Beijing, and led the European Union to express “grave concern” last week.
The national security legislation for #HongKong targets only activities of secession, subverting state power, organizing and carrying out terrorist activities, and foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 29, 2020