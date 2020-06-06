NEWS
WORLD

France backs ‘one country, two systems’ for Hong Kong, Macron tells China

French President Emmanuel Macron in Munich. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Paris Saturday 06 June 2020
Text size A A A

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping he is following events in Hong Kong closely and continues to back the “one country, two systems” principle for Beijing’s rule over the city, an Elysee official said.

“The President said he was monitoring the (Hong Kong) situation closely and reiterated France’s support for the principle of ‘one country, two systems’,” the official told Reuters on Saturday.

China has approved security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists, diplomats and some in business fear will jeopardise its semi-autonomous status and its role as a global financial hub.

The legislation has reignited tensions between Washington and Beijing, and led the European Union to express “grave concern” last week.

Read more:

‘I can’t breathe’: China spokesperson quotes George Floyd to US official on Hong Kong

UK will not ‘turn blind eye’ to Hong Kong, will offer visa rights, says FM Raab

UK could offer ‘path to citizenship’ for 300,000 in Hong Kong amid China fears

Hong Kong was discussed during an hour and a half phone call on Friday between Macron and Xi, the official said.

The Elysee had reported the call in a statement late on Friday without mentioning Hong Kong.

The statement also referred to cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, saying Macron stressed the essential role of the World Health Organization, blamed by Washington for mishandling the crisis.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 12:02 - GMT 09:02

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top