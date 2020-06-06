NEWS
WORLD

Poland wants US troops that are currently in Germany

US troops ready to deploy to Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Warsaw Saturday 06 June 2020
Text size A A A

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday he hoped that some of the US troops that are set to be removed from Germany will be reassigned to Poland.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cut the number of US troops stationed in Germany, a senior US official said on Friday. The move would reduce the US troop presence in Germany by 9,500 troops from the 34,500 troops that are currently permanently assigned there.

“I deeply hope that as a result of the many talks that we had ... part of the troops based today in Germany which are being removed by the United States ... will indeed come to Poland,” Morawiecki told private radio RMF24. “The decision is now on the US side.”

Read more: US set to slash number of troops in Germany by more than a quarter: WSJ report

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top