Poland wants US troops that are currently in Germany

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday he hoped that some of the US troops that are set to be removed from Germany will be reassigned to Poland.



US President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cut the number of US troops stationed in Germany, a senior US official said on Friday. The move would reduce the US troop presence in Germany by 9,500 troops from the 34,500 troops that are currently permanently assigned there.



“I deeply hope that as a result of the many talks that we had ... part of the troops based today in Germany which are being removed by the United States ... will indeed come to Poland,” Morawiecki told private radio RMF24. “The decision is now on the US side.”

Two things can happen here: a) The US troops go home (or are redeployed to Asia) b) They are moved to Poland and/or Baltics



If a) Means US is genuinely switching its focus to China.



If b) Russia will see it as a *very* hostile move. In that case, fasten your seatbelts. https://t.co/d9KdasQBIY — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) June 5, 2020

Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08