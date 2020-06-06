Watch: US police use tear gas, flash grenades to break up Portland protests

Police used tear gas and flash bangs on a group of protesters in Portland late on Friday night following the eleventh day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

An eyewitness who shared video footage with Reuters said police at a started firing gas canisters and flashbang grenades after a small number of protesters started throwing bottles at what was a largely peaceful gathering.

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes. The killing has sparked days of protests across the United States against racism and police brutality, and also demonstrations around the world.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder.

