Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyd’s death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides said.

Biden is expected to offer his sympathies to Floyd’s relatives and record a video message for Floyd’s funeral service, which is taking place later in the day in Houston, the aides said. He is not expected to attend the service to avoid any disruption to mourners that could be caused by his Secret Service protective detail.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for several minutes, even after he complained he could not breathe and appeared to lose consciousness. The incident was captured on video, setting off massive street demonstrations that have spread across the US and around the world.

Demonstrators peacefully protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the Lincoln Memorial, on June 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Biden has criticized President Donald Trump in recent days for his response to the protests, which have largely been peaceful but have sometimes led to violent clashes and property damage.

The trip to Texas comes as Biden’s staff grapples with how to campaign safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since widespread shutdowns began this spring, Biden has only left his Delaware home a handful of times but has not traveled farther than Philadelphia.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20