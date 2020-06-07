Loose horse charges through Black Lives Matter protesters in London

A loose police horse caused panic as it charged through Black Lives Matters protesters in London on Saturday as demonstrations took a violent turn.

Eyewitness video footage shows the riderless horse galloping through crowds of protesters attempting to get out of its way.

After a largely peaceful protest in London, tensions boiled over in Whitehall with footage showing protesters throwing a number of objects at mounted police, who charged to push the demonstrators back.

The protest, part of worldwide demonstrations, reflects rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes with fellow officers beside him.

Earlier, more than a thousand protesters had marched past the US Embassy, blocking traffic and holding placards.

Gathering in Parliament Square, a traditional venue for protests, the demonstrators “took the knee” in silence and then chanted Floyd’s name before applauding his memory.

The demonstrators have ignored advice from the government and police to avoid attending because of the coronavirus. In England, gatherings are limited to groups of six, provided people observe the social distancing guidelines to remain 2 meters (6.5 feet) apart.

