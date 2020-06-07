New York City lifts curfew after peaceful protests over death of George Floyd

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday an early end to the city’s 8 p.m. curfew after peaceful protests on Saturday.
"We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," de Blasio said in a post on Twitter.
"Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other," he added.
The citywide curfew, New York's first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.
More than two hours after the curfew had passed Saturday night, groups of several hundred demonstrators continued to march in Manhattan and Brooklyn, while police monitored them but took a hands-off approach.
