New York City lifts curfew after peaceful protests over death of George Floyd

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday an early end to the city’s 8 p.m. curfew after peaceful protests on Saturday.

"We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," de Blasio said in a post on Twitter.

Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.