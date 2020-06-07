US President Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops against protests, says official

US President Donald Trump told his advisers at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington DC area to halt civil unrest over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police, according to a senior US official.
The account of Trump’s demand during a heated Oval Office conversation on Monday shows how close the president may have come to fulfilling his threat to deploy active duty troops, despite opposition from Pentagon leadership.
At the meeting, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr recommended against such a deployment, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The meeting was “contentious,” the official added.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump backs down, for now
George Floyd protests continue
