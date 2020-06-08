Man drives car into George Floyd protest crowd in Seattle, shoots bystander: Police

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop, according to police and eyewitness video.
Seattle police said firefighters took the man who was shot to the hospital and that he was in stable condition. No one else was injured, the police said.
A man drives his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle, US. (Reuters)
Paramedics attend to an injured person at the scene after a man drove a car into a crowd in Seattle, June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
