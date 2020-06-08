NEWS
President Trump ‘appalled’ by defund the police movement: White House

US President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Monday 08 June 2020
US President Donald Trump is “appalled’ by calls for police to be defunded and he is looking at a number of proposals in response to the death of ablack man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.

“The president is appalled by the defund the police movement,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a media briefing. She said Trump is “taking a look at various” proposals in response to George Floyd’s death.

Last Update: Monday, 08 June 2020 KSA 22:28 - GMT 19:28

