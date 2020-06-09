Former US VP Biden tells George Floyd funeral now is time for racial justice

Joe Biden said Tuesday the time to end racial injustice in America is “now,” as he addressed by video the funeral of George Floyd, whose death in custody triggered worldwide protests against racism.

“Now is the time for racial justice,” said the Democrat who will challenge President Donald Trump in the November election, adding that “millions” of protesters have taken to the streets in recent weeks with a similar message.

“We must not turn away,” Biden said. “We can not leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul.”

The casket of George Floyd is removed after a public visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston, U.S. (Reuters)

Hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church Tuesday for the funeral of George Floyd, capping six days of mourning for the black man whose death has led to a global reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.

Floyd, 46, was to be laid to rest next to his mother in the suburb of Pearland. He called out for her as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck May 25. Cellphone video of the encounter ignited protests and scattered violence in cities across the U.S. and around the world.

While the service was private, at least 50 people gathered outside the Fountain of Praise church to pay their respects. Some held signs with messages including “Black Lives Matter” and “Together because of George Floyd.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabian universities collaborate on COVID-19 vaccine

Iran builds fake aircraft carrier off Bandar Abbas resembling US Navy carriers

Coronavirus: Blood type increases how likely you are to catch COVID-19, says report

Last Update: Tuesday, 09 June 2020 KSA 21:08 - GMT 18:08