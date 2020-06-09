Japan's public broadcaster removes video about US protests following online outrage

Japanese public broadcaster NHK apologized on Tuesday and deleted from its Twitter account an animated video aimed at explaining the background behind US protests for police reform, but which instead sparked online outrage for its depiction of African Americans.
The 1:21 minute clip, which NHK had also broadcast on its Sunday evening programme “Sekai no Ima” (“The World Now”), featured a tough-talking black narrator citing the wealth disparity between black and white Americans and the economic impact from the coronavirus.
But it made no mention of police brutality or the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after being pinned by the neck for nine minutes by a white officer’s knee, which sparked the latest protests.
A girl walks past a mural commemorating George Floyd, in downtown Los Angeles, California, US, June 4, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Tokyo
