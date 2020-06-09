Men accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss Ghosn flee Japan challenge US extradition case

Lawyers for the former Green Beret and son wanted by Japan for helping former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country on Monday argued US authorities wrongly arrested them for aiding a crime thatthey say does not exist in Japan: bail jumping.
Lawyers for Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, in a motion asked a federal judge in Boston to quash the US warrants issued last month for their arrests or release them on bail while their extradition case proceeds.
US authorities arrested the Taylors in May at Japan’s request for allegedly smuggling Ghosn out of the country in a box while he was out on bail awaiting trial on financial charges.
Their lawyers on Monday argued that neither bail jumping nor helping someone do so are crimes in Japan.
The defense attorneys said that fact is "so far beyonddispute that the Japanese government has begun considering
whether it should amend the law to make such conduct a crime."
While Japan has issued arrest warrants for the Taylors, their lawyers said the crime stated in the Japanese warrants is an immigration offense, a non-extraditable misdemeanor.
