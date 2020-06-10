Coronavirus: Italian prosecutors to question prime minister over response

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday he is not worried about being questioned by prosecutors over the government's management of the country's coronavirus epidemic.

Conte and the country’s health and interior ministers are to be questioned by prosecutors looking into how the government handled the coronavirus pandemic, news agencies reported.

Sources close to the probe were cited as saying Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Interior Minister

Luciana Lamorgese would be asked in particular about the failure to designate hotspot areas so-called ‘red zones,’ allowing the virus to spread.

On Wednesday Italy anounced the number of people infected with COVID-19 in intensive care or otherwise hospitalized in Italy continued to decline, according to daily figures released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

In the nation of more than 60 million, 249 coronavirus patients occupied intensive care beds, while during the height of the pandemic in Italy, several thousand infected patients needed ICU treatment on any given day. Italy registered 202 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday evening, all but a couple dozen of those occurring in northern regions.

