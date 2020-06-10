US President Trump may use executive order for changes on policing: White House

US President Donald Trump could take policy action on race and policing through legislation or by issuing an executive order, his spokeswoman told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday as lawmakers in Congress move forward with their proposals.

“We do believe that we’ll have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

Protesters will take to the streets across the United States again on Wednesday one day after the funeral of George Floyd,whose death in police custody has ignited the biggest surge of anti-racism activism since the civil rights era of the 1960s.

The casket of George Floyd is removed after a public visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston, U.S. (Reuters)

One of the brothers of Floyd is due to speak to a Democratic-led congressional panel on Wednesday as

lawmakers take on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.

Philonise Floyd, 42, of Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, will testify before the House of Representatives

Judiciary Committee, along with family attorney Ben Crump and 10 others at the first congressional hearing to examine the social and political undercurrents that have fueled weeks of protests nationwide and overseas.

