NEWS
WORLD

India seizes $180 mln in jewels from fugitive diamond merchant held in London

Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party burn a cut-out with an image of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi during a protest in Mumbai. (Reuters)
AP, New Delhi Thursday 11 June 2020
Text size A A A

Indian authorities have seized diamonds, pearls and silver jewelry worth millions of dollars as part of an investigation of a fugitive diamond merchant who is being held in London while fighting his extradition.

The seized valuables worth 13.5 billion rupees ($180 million) had been kept in a logistics company's warehouse in Hong Kong after being taken there from Dubai in 2018, India’s Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, said in a statement late Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The jewels and gems belonged to Nirav Modi, whose jewels once adorned stars from Bollywood to Hollywood, and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who also fled India and is living in Antigua.

Modi is being held without bail. He was arrested by British authorities last year, more than a year after Indian authorities alleged he was involved in a $1.8 billion bank fraud. He left the country in early 2018 and started living in London.

Indian authorities have sought his extradition to face prosecution, claiming that the companies Nirav Modi controlled defrauded the state-owned Punjab National Bank by using fake financial documents to get loans to buy and import jewels.

Read more:

India asks Interpol to issue arrest notice for billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi

India to auction fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi’s art collection

Judge’s ‘inhuman’ remark a boon for fugitives India wants to extradite for trial

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 09:54 - GMT 06:54

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top