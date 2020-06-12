India has turned down a travel request for members of a US government panel seeking to review its religious freedom, saying such foreign agencies had no standing to assess the constitutional rights of citizens.
Since taking power in 2014, the Indian government has faced criticism for attacks on Muslims and the panel has called for the world’s biggest democracy to be designated a “country of particular concern,” along with China, Iran, Russia and Syria.
The call by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) was made in an April report urging sanctions against officials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government after it excluded minority Muslims from a new citizenship law.
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the government firmly repudiated the surveys of the commission, which had little knowledge of the rights of Indian citizens, describing it as biased and prejudiced.
“We have also denied visas to USCIRF teams that have sought to visit India in connection with issues related to religious freedom,” he told a lawmaker from Modi's ruling group in a June 1 letter.
New Delhi says US has no standing to probe religious freedom, panel denied visas
India has turned down a travel request for members of a US government panel seeking to review its religious freedom, saying such foreign agencies had no standing to assess the constitutional rights of citizens.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 9691 Views Coronavirus: UAE conducts 45,000 new tests, confirms 479 cases
- 7638 Views Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates announces four flights to Cairo, Egypt from June 14
- 1825 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,733 new cases, its highest increase yet
- 1338 Views Coronavirus lockdown: UAE launches new program for residents to return home
- 1045 Views Coronavirus in UAE: Patients who got stem cell therapy improved faster than others
- 420 Views Coronavirus: EU proposes reopening internal borders on June 15
- 166642 Views Coronavirus: New research suggests doctors are treating COVID-19 patients wrongly
- 103988 Views Coronavirus: Blood type increases how likely you are to catch COVID-19, says report
- 62268 Views Dubai’s State Security forces arrest leader of international crime ring
- 48452 Views Coronavirus: UAE names and shames 18 COVID-19 violators
- 40494 Views Coronavirus: UAE schools to restart August 30, says minister
- 21874 Views Coronavirus: Up to 80 percent of people can’t catch COVID-19, says leading scientist