Nike joins list of major companies to declare Juneteenth a paid holiday

Nike became the latest major company to declare Juneteenth as a paid holiday on Friday as corporate brands revisit policies and show support for black lives.

Nike CEO John Donahoe sent a memo to Nike employees where he said that June 19 - which marks the end of slavery in the US - is an "important opportunity to better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture,” according to Forbes.

“When we say that Black Lives Matter, it applies to the world outside of Nike and, importantly, it applies to our Black teammates within Nike. Simply put, we need to hold ourselves to a high standard given the heritage of our company and our brand,” Donahoe reportedly said in the memo.

He added: “You have told me that we have not consistently supported, recognized and celebrated our own Black teammates in a manner they deserve. This needs to change.”

Twitter is among the companies that recently declared they will give employees June 19 off as a paid holiday.

Last Update: Friday, 12 June 2020 KSA 01:56 - GMT 22:56