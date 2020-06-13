NEWS
WORLD

UK's Johnson warns attacks against police to be met with 'full force of the law'

An injured counter-protester is taken by police, during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, AP Saturday 13 June 2020
Text size A A A

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that protests and marches against racism had been subverted by violence.

"Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law," he tweeted, following the outbreak of violence during protests in the United Kingdom.

"These marches & protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality," he added.

Hundreds of far-right activists gathered to demonstrate in central London’s Parliament Square earlier in the day, despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the coronavirus.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 22:18 - GMT 19:18

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top