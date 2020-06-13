UK's Johnson warns attacks against police to be met with 'full force of the law'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that protests and marches against racism had been subverted by violence.
Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law. These marches & protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality.— Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 13, 2020
