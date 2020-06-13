NEWS
UK supports international court after President Trump approves sanctions

Raab arrives in Downing street in central London on May 28, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 13 June 2020
Britain said on Saturday the International Criminal Court should be able to work independently, without fear of sanction, two days after US President Donald Trump approved economic and travel sanctions against some of its employees.

“The UK strongly supports the International Criminal Court in tackling impunity for the worst international crimes,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We will continue to support positive reform of the court, so that it operates as effectively as possibly. ICC officials should be able to carry out their work independently and impartially, and without fear of sanction.”

The US sanctions approved by Trump target ICC employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17

