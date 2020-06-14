NEWS
WORLD

Spain to reopen borders with EU Schengen countries, except Portugal, on June 21

Border police officers check vehicles at the last toll gate entering Spain from France. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Madrid Sunday 14 June 2020
Text size A A A

Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union’s Schengen area on June 21, ten days before previously announced, except for Portugal where the border will open on July 1, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

One of the world’s most visited destinations, Spain is still closed to tourists and those allowed to travel from abroad have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The Spanish government had previously said it would allow foreign tourists to enter Spain on July 1 without self-quarantining, apart from the Balearic Islands which could start receiving German tourists on Monday as part of a test program.

-Developing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 15:19 - GMT 12:19

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top