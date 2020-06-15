Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, reportedly found dead after tweet

A 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau has been found dead days after tweeting that a man who offered her a ride to church had molested her, according to reports on Twitter.

Salau was last seen in Tallahassee, Florida, on June 6, reported USA Today citing the Tallahassee Police Department.

On Monday, various Twitter users were reporting that her body had been found using the trending hashtag #JusticeForToyin.

At the time of publication, Tallahassee Police Department had yet to publish confirmation of her death.

We need to say Oluwatoyin Salau's name + we need answers about who would do this to her under the guise of religion — justice for Toyin #JusticeforToyin

Missing after tweeting she was molested

“The Tallahassee Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information on the location of Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau,” said a post from the department at the time. “Salau was last seen on June 6, 2020, in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahasssee. She may be in the area of Jakes and Patterson Street. There is no known clothing description for Salau at this time.”

On the day of her disappearance, Salau had tweeted that she had been molested by a man who had offered to take her to a place to sleep.

"Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions," Salau tweeted on June 6.

She went on to desribe her attack in a Twitter thread.

One of the tweets read: "All of my belongings my phone my clothes shoes are all assumably at the church where I've been trying to track since I sought spiritual guidance/ refuge. I will not be silent."

