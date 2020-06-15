Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, reportedly found dead after tweet

A 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau has been found dead days after tweeting that a man who offered her a ride to church had molested her, according to reports on Twitter.
19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau who went missing moments after tweeting that a man who offered her a ride to church had molested her; has been found dead. #JusticeForToyin pic.twitter.com/Gdj0YpPAz5— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) June 15, 2020
We need to say Oluwatoyin Salau’s name + we need answers about who would do this to her under the guise of religion — justice for Toyin #JusticeforToyin https://t.co/vbOYzlpxuj— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) June 15, 2020
Missing after tweeting she was molested
Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions.— Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020