US F15C Eagle jet launched from UK's RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea: Reports

A US fighter plane crashed in the North Sea off the coast of northeast England on Monday with the fate of the pilot and the cause of the crash unknown, the Sun newspaper reported, citing a US Air Force statement.
The statement said at the time of the accident the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.
3 KC-135s are circling the area of the North Sea around the location of where the F-15 crashed. pic.twitter.com/u5BZEJ4hpi— Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) June 15, 2020
Statement from US Air Force @48FighterWing confirming #F15 crash off coast NE England pic.twitter.com/B71IbqO7KS— Jonathan Beale (@bealejonathan) June 15, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27