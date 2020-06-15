NEWS
US F15C Eagle jet launched from UK's RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea: Reports

An F-15 fighter jet. (File photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters Monday 15 June 2020
A US fighter plane crashed in the North Sea off the coast of northeast England on Monday with the fate of the pilot and the cause of the crash unknown, the Sun newspaper reported, citing a US Air Force statement.

The statement said at the time of the accident the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the details.

Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27

