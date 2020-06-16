Singer Dolly Parton may replace KKK leader as statue in Nashville, Tennessee: Reports

Country music singer Dolly Parton may replace the more than 40-year old statue of former KKK leader and confederate soldier Nathan Bedford Forrest in Nashville, the capital city of the US state of Tennessee, US media reported.

Local lawmakers have been considering a replacement for Forrest, with Dolly Parton as one candidate, Alabama-based ABC 33/40 reported on Saturday.

“If we want to preserve history, then let’s tell it the right way … How about getting a lady in there? My daughter is 16, and I would love for her to come into the Capitol and see a lady up there ... What’s wrong with someone like Dolly Parton being put in that alcove?” Republican state Representative Jeremy Faison said in December, ABC 33/40 reported.

Faison previously said that he could “think of 100 other people deserving of that post,” before later suggesting that Parton would be ideal due to her popularity and status as a role model, ABC 33/40 added.

Statues have become a focal point in the US for protests that have rocked the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.

On Monday night, protestors in New Mexico’s largest city, Albuquerque, tried to tear down the bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador. One man was shot during the protest and remains in hospital care.

Read more:

US protests: Man shot during protest over Spanish conqueror's statue

Black Lives Matter protester carries injured white counter-demonstrator to safety

US protests show ‘deep-seated’ crises in the country, says Russia’s Putin

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 16:30 - GMT 13:30