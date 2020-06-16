NEWS
South Korea vows to respond sternly if North keeps raising tensions

This file photo taken on April 23, 2020 shows South Korean soldiers patrolling along a barbed wire fence Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, on the South Korean island of Ganghwa. (File photo)
Reuters, Seoul Tuesday 16 June 2020
South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday it will respond sternly if North Korea continues to raise tensions after destroying a joint liaison office that was a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation.

The destruction of the office “broke the expectations of all people who hope for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace on the peninsula,” deputy national security adviser Kim You-geun told a briefing.

“We're making clear that the North is entirely responsible for all the consequences this might cause,” he said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27

