South Korea vows to respond sternly if North keeps raising tensions

South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday it will respond sternly if North Korea continues to raise tensions after destroying a joint liaison office that was a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation.



The destruction of the office “broke the expectations of all people who hope for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace on the peninsula,” deputy national security adviser Kim You-geun told a briefing.



“We're making clear that the North is entirely responsible for all the consequences this might cause,” he said.

Read more:

North Korea blows up liaison office amid rising tensions

North Korea missile fire ‘inappropriate’ amid coronavirus says South Korea

Coronavirus in South Korea: Quarantine violators could face deportation, jail

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27