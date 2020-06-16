T-Mobile says network services restored after major outage, FCC vows investigation

T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the US, announced on Tuesday that its network services have been restored after a nationwide outage sparked fears of a cyber attack on the US, prompting the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch an investigation.
Voice and text services are now restored. Thank you for your patience as we fixed the issues. We sincerely apologize for any and all inconveniences.— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 16, 2020
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai described the outage as “unacceptable” and said on Twitter, “The @FCC is launching an investigation. We're demanding answers - and so are American consumers.”
The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable. The @FCC is launching an investigation. We're demanding answers—and so are American consumers.— Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) June 16, 2020
Ray had tweeted Monday afternoon, around four hours after the issue was first reported, saying T-Mobile engineers hope to fix the “voice and data issue” soon. Two hours later, Ray tweeted that data services were back up, but calls, and texts were still having problems.
US customers with T-Mobile, Verizon experience nationwide phone calling outage
Before Neville announced that services had been restored, people on Twitter complained that calls were not going through, some demanded refunds.
#TMobile is about to lose value customers with this outage. Me being one of them. I still can’t call out or text those who don’t have an iPhone. #TmobileOutage— Emmanuel J. Watkins (@EmanuelJWatkins) June 16, 2020
Twitter user Janson Mendenhall asked, "Are we going to get refunds to our bill for not being to use our phone for almost the entire day today both outgoing and incoming calls?"
@TMobile Are we going to get refunds to our bill for not being able to use our phone for almost the entire day today both outgoing and incoming calls?— Jason Mendenhall (@seahawksfan30) June 16, 2020
AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have problems because of T-Mobile's issues.