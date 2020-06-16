NEWS
US customers with T-Mobile, Verizon experience nationwide phone calling outage

Map shows areas in the United States where users are experiencing mass outages. (Photo via Down Detector)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Monday 15 June 2020
Customers with wireless carriers T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T are currently experiencing phone calling outage in several parts of the United States, with reported outages in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and California.

The technology president of T-Mobile acknowledged there were issues with connectivity on Monday and that the company’s engineers were on solving the issue.
“Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly,” Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile, tweeted.

Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. (Reuters)

TechCrunch, a US online publisher focusing on the tech industry, said it performed its own tests on Monday and found that calls made in New York and Seattle from a T-Mobile phone would fail almost immediately after initially making a call.

“We also found that the cell service on our phones were intermittent, with bars occasionally dropping to zero or losing access to high-speed data,” TechCrunch added in its report.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 00:19 - GMT 21:19

