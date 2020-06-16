US official says Iran is ‘greatest threat’ to region’s stability, security

Iran is the “greatest threat” to the region’s stability and security because of its “funding of terrorism and terrorist organizations,” a top United States commander said on Tuesday.
“Iran is propping up the murderous Assad regime [and] providing advanced weapons to Houthis in Yemen,” United States Marine General Kenneth Frank McKenzie was quoted in a US Central Command Twitter thread as saying.
McKenzie also mentioned Iran’s “direct attacks” on international oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, refineries in Saudi Arabia and on US troops in Iraq.
“The regime in Iran has taken a great portion of the country's wealth and prosperity and repeatedly invested it in instruments of instability and proxies,” he was quoted in the Twitter thread as saying.
