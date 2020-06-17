The United States is grappling with racial discrimination and implementing police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, but other countries should show the same level of openness, a US envoy said on Wednesday ahead of a UN debate on racism.
Andrew Bremberg, US ambassador to the UN in Geneva, issued a statement hours before the Human Rights Council (HRC) was to open an urgent debate at the request of African countries on racism and “police brutality” against protesters.
Activists said that US officials were heavily lobbying African countries to tone down a draft resolution being considered so that it would not name the US or set up a UN commission of inquiry, but rather a fact-finding mission.
African countries had lobbied to set up a UN inquiry into “systemic racism” and “police brutality” in the US and elsewhere, aiming to defend the rights of people of African descent, the initial draft resolution showed.
US ‘not above scrutiny,’ other nations urged to be open on racism: UN envoy
The United States is grappling with racial discrimination and implementing police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, but other countries should show the same level of openness, a US envoy said on Wednesday ahead of a UN debate on racism.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 46974 Views Coronavirus: Countries UAE citizens, residents can travel to starting from June 23
- 22689 Views Coronavirus Q&A: 10 questions answered as Dubai eases its lockdown further
- 11135 Views Coronavirus: Resuming international flights to, from Saudi Arabia under review
- 2543 Views US President Trump blasts ‘horrible’ Supreme Court rulings
- 2431 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to resume domestic tourism starting from June 21
- 2025 Views The life-saving coronavirus drug: What is dexamethasone & how can it beat COVID-19?
- 65901 Views Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates plans air bridges to Europe for quarantine-free travel
- 61882 Views Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, reportedly found dead after tweet
- 47128 Views The world will end on Sunday according to reading of Mayan calendar
- 46974 Views Coronavirus: Countries UAE citizens, residents can travel to starting from June 23
- 33725 Views Coronavirus: International flights to, from Saudi Arabia halted until further notice
- 29751 Views Coronavirus: Parts of Beijing locked down due to virus cluster linked to meat market