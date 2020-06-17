NEWS
China, India agree to de-escalate border situation following clashes

Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar, June 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing Wednesday 17 June 2020
China and India have agreed to de-escalate the situation at their border as soon as possible following a clash between their troops, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Indian Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a phone call on Wednesday that India should severely punish those responsible for the conflict and control its frontline troops, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

China and India have blamed each other for the clash on Monday, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 14:21 - GMT 11:21

