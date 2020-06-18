Coronavirus: Pakistan reopens border with Iran to allow for trade

Pakistan announced that it is reopening its key southwestern Taftan border crossing with neighboring Iran on Thursday to allow trade between the two countries.
Thursday’s move comes three months after the border in Baluchistan province was closed by Islamabad to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. However, the ban on movement of people will remain in place until further order.
Authorities say the border was being opened immediately to specially facilitate export of mangoes and other perishable food items to Iran.
The development comes despite a surge in COVID-19 deaths, as Pakistan reported 118 more deaths from the coronavirus Thursday.
It brought coronavirus-related fatalities to 3,093 and overall infections to 160,118.
Last Update: Thursday, 18 June 2020 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46