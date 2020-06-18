Coronavirus: India's Rath Yatra canceled, decision met with some backlash

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday decided that one of the country's largest Hindu festivals will not be held this year as the state seeks to slow the spread of coronavirus, and the decision was met with backlash by some Twitter users.
Supreme Court stays Lord Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra of this year slated to be held on this month 23.— CHAKRADHARI (@Chakradhari_9) June 18, 2020
I firmly believe that the HINDU SPIRITUAL POWER of Lord Jagannath WILL prevail. The Rath Yatra MUST go on as per the tradition. pic.twitter.com/AqgUVcCxUV
This is a good decision about Cancelling Rath Yatra but— Sanghi Captain (@CaptainIndia26) June 18, 2020
Some rituals should be allowed, albeit without any gathering as this includes people's religious sentiments.
Govt should ensure there won't be any gathering.
Jay Jagnnath.#Rathajatra pic.twitter.com/8j8tuqQhQX
The last time Rath Yatra could not be held was on 1735 due to Mughal invasions. After 285 years, Rath Yatra is suspended this year due to #Covid19 @IndiaHistorypic @TIinExile#RathYatra2020— Ravi Kumar Sakeri (@ravisakeri) June 18, 2020