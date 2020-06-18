US President Trump blasts ‘horrible’ Supreme Court rulings

President Donald Trump blasted the US Supreme Court’s “horrible & politically charged” decisions on Thursday after it ruled against his bid to scrap protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.

In two tweets, Trump branded the nation’s highest court biased against conservatives, saying their decisions were “shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans.”

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” Trump asked.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, his second stunning election-season rebuke from the court in a week after Monday’s ruling that it’s illegal to fire people because they’re gay or transgender.

For now, the young immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the US.

The 5-4 outcome, in which Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal justices were in the majority, seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA. The program covers people who have been in the US since they were children and are in the country illegally.

