US Supreme Court Justices reject end to protections for 650,000 young immigrants

The US Supreme Court building at dusk in Washington on May 23, 2019. (AP)
The Associated Press, Washington Thursday 18 June 2020
The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president during his reelection campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

