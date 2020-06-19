Bolton book will not have an impact on US elections: Political adviser

John Bolton's claim in an explosive new book that President Donald Trump urged China's Xi Jinping to help him win reelection “will not have much impact at all” in the upcoming elections, political adviser Nathan Rogers told Al Arabiya on Friday.

“Since leaving the administration, and since Trump has had negative things to say about him [Bolton] before the publication of this book, he's lost a lot of credibility with Trump's base,” Rogers said.

“The left wing base in America that opposes Trump has been pretty opposed to Bolton in the past and has mocked him and ridiculed him. So he really doesn't have much standing or credibility from either side,” he added.

The 577-page book paints an unvarnished portrait of Trump and his administration. Bolton writes that Trump “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects and that political calculations drove Trump's foreign policy.

Trump on Thursday called the book a “compilation of lies and made up stories” intended to make him look bad. He tweeted that Bolton was just trying to get even for being fired “like the sick puppy he is!”

Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad. Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

The two sides are set to face off Friday in US District Court in Washington, adding Bolton's name to a long list of authors who have clashed with the government over publishing sensitive material.

The government says Bolton violated a nondisclosure agreement in which he promised to submit any book he might write to the administration for a prepublication review to ensure government secrets aren't disclosed.

After working for months with the White House to edit, rewrite or remove sensitive information, Bolton's lawyer says his client received a verbal clearance from classification expert Ellen Knight at the National Security Council. But he never got a formal clearance letter, and the Trump administration contends that the book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," still contains sensitive material.

With AP

