Donald Trump calls John Bolton’s book ‘pure fiction’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed former top aide John Bolton’s explosive accusations about the White House in an upcoming book as “pure fiction.”
In a tweet calling the former national security advisor a “sick puppy,” Trump said the book is “a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad.”
“Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction,” Trump said.
The White House is seeking an injunction to prevent the distribution of “The Room Where it Happened,” which details what Bolton says is proof that Trump is not “fit for office.”
Democratic lawmakers on Thursday said they were considering the next steps, including a subpoena, on how to respond to allegations by former top White House aide John Bolton that President Donald Trump sought foreign help to get re-elected.
In a new book that paints a withering portrait of his ex-boss, the former national security adviser accused Trump of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinping’s aid in winning a second term in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The Republican president rejected the book as a “compilation of lies” and called his former adviser a “sick puppy” who was trying to avenge his firing.
Last Update: Friday, 19 June 2020 KSA 02:47 - GMT 23:47