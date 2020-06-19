NEWS
Trump warns China that US has economic option to ‘decouple’

File photo shows US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leaving a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AFP)
AFP Thursday 18 June 2020
US President Donald Trump warned Thursday that “complete decoupling” between the deeply intertwined US and Chinese economies remains a potential policy.

“The US certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.

He wrote that he was responding to comments by his trade representative Robert Lighthizer, who has been at the forefront of trade war negotiations with Beijing.

On Wednesday, Lighthizer told a congressional committee that China was so far living up to the terms of an agreement easing the dispute and that decoupling the two economic giants was now impossible.

“That was a policy option years ago, but I don't think it's a policy or reasonable policy option at this point,” he said.

Last Update: Friday, 19 June 2020 KSA 23:44 - GMT 20:44

