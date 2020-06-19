Trump warns China that US has economic option to ‘decouple’

US President Donald Trump warned Thursday that “complete decoupling” between the deeply intertwined US and Chinese economies remains a potential policy.
SHOW MORE
It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 19 June 2020 KSA 23:44 - GMT 20:44