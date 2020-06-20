China India clashes: Beijing boldly claims disputed Galwan Valley

China said the Galwan Valley high up in Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions.
A step-by-step account of the Galwan clash— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) June 20, 2020
1. The Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary. For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region.
8. India’s front-line troops even violently attacked the Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties. This is the step-by-step account of the Galwan clash.— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) June 20, 2020
Sep Ankush Thakur, the #Braveheart who sacrificed his life for the #Nation at #GalwanValley was laid to rest with full #Military honours at his native village Karhota #Hamirpur #Himachal Pradesh.#IndianArmy #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/onFdvliq1n— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 20, 2020
Modi 'hurt and angry'
Tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives protecting our nation in Eastern Ladakh. Their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2020
India is proud of the valour of our armed forces. They have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected India’s sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/43dqBCaX1Z
An Indian laborer carries a sandbag for a construction at the India-China trade route at Nathu-La on January 17, 2009. (Reuters)