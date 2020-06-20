Hacking group releases 269 GB database of data from 200 police departments, centers

The Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) hacking group has leaked ten years’ worth of data from 200 police departments, fusion centers, and other law enforcement training and support resources.
The release amounts to nearly 269 GB worth of documents, images and videos the group says is linked to police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.
The DDoS group derives its name from the technical term “denial of service attack,” a form of cyberattack that crashes servers and websites by targeting them with huge numbers of requests.
