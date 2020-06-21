Al Arabiya’s Nadia Bilbassy interrupted by Black Lives Matter protester live on air

Al Arabiya’s Washington Bureau chief Nadia Bilbassy was in the middle of a live segment on air when she was interrupted by a Black Live Matter protester on Saturday.

Bilbassy, who was in the vicinity of the White House near Lafayette Park when the shirtless protester approached her.

“Wrap this s*** asap. I don't care about none of that. I'm tired of ya'll ... Get the f*** outta here. I don't care about none of that, don't give me that Black Lives Matter s***. Why the, f*** you too. You're still trying to make money off Black lives. You're making money,” the protester said.

Bilbassy kept calm and said she has been used to interruptions throughout her career covering protests.

“I totally understand the anger and the frustration. We were reporting normally and you cannot control what’s happening on live television and he came and was apparently really angry and he came toward us and started using the F word and inappropriate language,” Bilbassy told Al Arabiya English.

During the confrontation, Bilbassy tried calming the man down with a smile the entire time telling him that she was doing her job as a journalist covering the Black Lives Matter movement and understood his frustration given her own experience with racism as an Arab.

“I really don’t think he knew or realized we were Arab media. He just saw us as media. He tried to go to my cameraman and block the frame. I was worried he might do something to me, but I wasn’t that worried because I’m used to covering demonstrations and I definitely understand his anger,” Bilbassy said.

There have been protests against racism and police brutality across the country and around the world since George Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis police custody last month.

