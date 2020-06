The United States opposes military escalation in Libya and calls for a ceasefire and for parties to negotiate, the US National Security Council said on Monday.

“The United States strongly opposes military escalation in Libya – on all sides. We urge parties to commit to a ceasefire and resume negotiations immediately. We must build on progress made through the UN’s 5+5 talks, the Cairo Initiative, and the Berlin process.”

Tensions have escalated in Libya recently, with intensified clashes between the two main warring parties in Libya, the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Serraj.

Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 04:35 - GMT 01:35