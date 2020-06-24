Analyst: Joe Biden playing ‘Barack Obama’ card shows weakness

The US presidential campaign of Joe Biden is “weak” and has not capitalized on the wide range of problems facing rival President Donald Trump, according to US commentator Peter Roff on Tuesday.

“The fact that Joe Biden has had to play the Barack Obama card, even before he claims the nomination, indicates how weak the Biden campaign is,” Roff told Al Arabiya.

Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, is set to face off against incumbent Trump in the US presidential election on November 3, 2030. On Tuesday, Obama joined Biden to raise $11 million in a fundraiser for his campaign.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The campaign is taking place amid heightened tensions surrounding the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest against the backdrop of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

“The Biden campaign is weak. Trump has a lot of problems right now: the economic strife from the lockdown, the issues related to the coronavirus, the riots in the streets. Biden should be leading by huge margins,” said Roff, adding that the polls had the race very close.

Roff added that it was “way too early” to predict the race, but that Biden playing the “Barack Obama card” early shows weakness.

Watch: White protester singles out Black officer in DC protest, calls him the N-word

Read more:

President Trump accuses Obama administration of ‘treason’

People who destroy US monuments should be jailed: US President Trump

Pirated copies of John Bolton memoir appear online ahead of Tuesday release

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58