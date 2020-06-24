NEWS
North Korea suspends military action plans against South Korea: Reports

A file photo of S.Korean President and N.Korean leader shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea (Reuters)
Reuters Wednesday 24 June 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling party’s Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed documents outlining measures for “further bolstering the war deterrent of the country,” KCNA reported.

Political tensions between the rival Koreas have been rising over plans by groups in the South to fly propaganda leaflets over to the North, which Pyongyang claims violates an agreement between the two aimed at preventing military confrontation.

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 20, 2020 shows North Koreans preparing anti-Seoul leaflets at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP)

In recent weeks the North blew up a joint liaison office on its side of the border, declared an end to dialogue with the South, and threatened military action.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned last week of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, without elaborating.

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) later said it has been studying an “action plan” to re-enter zones that had been demilitarized under an inter-Korean pact and “turn the front line into a fortress.”

North Korea’s military was seen putting up loudspeakers near the demilitarized zone (DMZ), a military source told Reuters on Tuesday. Such systems were taken down after the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease “all hostile acts.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 01:20 - GMT 22:20

