Watch: White protester singles out Black officer in DC protest, calls him the n-word

A white protester in Washington DC singled out a Black police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest on Monday night and berated him, calling him the n-word at one point, according to a viral video.

The viral video captured by US journalist Julio Rosas by conservative news site Townhall and has gained more than two million views since being posted.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A protester got pushed to the ground by D.C. Police after putting his hands on an officer, according to an eyewitness. The protester got in the officer’s face and ranted at him. pic.twitter.com/ycbrAue1w8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

“Your child is gonna tell you you’re a piece of sh*t,” the white protester shouted at the Black police officer’s face. “Your mom is gonna tell you you’re a piece of sh*t. And if your mother doesn’t, I feel sorry for her. I feel sorry for your family. You’re a piece of sh*t.”

“You’re a piece of sh*t. You really are. You really are. You’re part of the f***ing problem. And I hope to f*** that your children treat you the way you deserve to be treated,” he added during the rant.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“Tell this b**** a** n***** to stop putting his hands on people,” the white protester could be heard saying.

Read more:

Watch: Al Arabiya's Washington correspondent harassed by Black Lives Matter protester

Black Lives Matter network sets up $12M anti-racism grant fund

Viral videos from US protests show anger translating to looting, vandalism

The man was requested by police officers to back up several times, with the video clearly showing the man spitting during his rant. One officer at one point could be heard telling the white protester that he had a right to protest, but that they were fearful of coronavirus.

The line of officers near Lafayette Park were all wearing face shields. The white protester did not wear a mask.

A day after police used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators who tried to topple a statue of a former president just outside the White House, US President Donald Trump also threatened stiff prison sentences against "anarchists" who damage national monuments.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 03:29 - GMT 00:29