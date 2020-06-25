Kosovo declares Hezbollah’s political, military wings as terrorist organization

The Republic of Kosovo has declared Iran-backed Hezbollah – including both its political and military wings – a terrorist organization, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti announced in a tweet.
The Government of Kosovo supports all global initiatives peace and security in the world, so today, we decided unanimously to declare the Hezbollah organization, its political and military wings, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo!— Avdullah Hoti (@Avdullah) June 23, 2020
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Meliza Haradinaj also tweeted about the announcement saying, “this decision, contributes to protect & advance national, regional & global security interests.”
After @MFAKOSOVO’s proposal, #Kosovo Government decided to declare both the political & military wings of #Hezbollah, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of 🇽🇰. This decision, contributes to protect & advance national, regional & global security interests.— Meliza Haradinaj (@MelizaHaradinaj) June 23, 2020
SHOW MORE
The republic in 2019, designated the Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist organization but did not include its political wing.