Kosovo declares Hezbollah’s political, military wings as terrorist organization

The Republic of Kosovo has declared Iran-backed Hezbollah – including both its political and military wings – a terrorist organization, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti announced in a tweet.

“The Government of Kosovo supports all global initiatives peace and security in the world, so today, we decided unanimously to declare the Hezbollah organization, its political and military wings, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo!” he shared on his personal Twitter account.



