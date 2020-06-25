NEWS
Kosovo declares Hezbollah’s political, military wings as terrorist organization

Hezbollah flags flutter along an empty street, at the entrance of Mays Al-Jabal village in Lebanon. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Thursday 25 June 2020
The Republic of Kosovo has declared Iran-backed Hezbollah – including both its political and military wings – a terrorist organization, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti announced in a tweet.

“The Government of Kosovo supports all global initiatives peace and security in the world, so today, we decided unanimously to declare the Hezbollah organization, its political and military wings, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo!” he shared on his personal Twitter account.


Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Meliza Haradinaj also tweeted about the announcement saying, “this decision, contributes to protect & advance national, regional & global security interests.”


The republic in 2019, designated the Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist organization but did not include its political wing.

Germany in April banned all Hezbollah activity on its soil and designated it a terrorist organization, the Interior Ministry announced.

In July of 2019, Reuters reported that Argentinian authorities designated Hezbollah, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, a terrorist organization and ordered the freezing of the Lebanese group’s assets in the country,

The European Union classifies the organization’s military wing as a terrorist group, but not its political wing, according to Reuters.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34

