Pakistan International Airlines to ground nearly 150 pilots for ‘dubious’ licenses

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be grounding nearly 150 out of its 426 pilots, amid an inquiry that they hold “dubious” licenses, a company spokesman said.



The decision comes at a time when an initial inquiry into a PIA plane crash was presented before the parliament by the country's aviation minister, who also highlighted irregularities at the national carrier.



A PIA Airbus A320 crashed on May 22 in the southern city of Karachi, killing all but two of those aboard.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 09:55 - GMT 06:55