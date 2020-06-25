Polish president urges Trump to keep US troops in Europe

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he expects to shift some US troops from Germany to Poland, as his Polish counterpart acknowledged urging the American leader not to withdraw forces from Europe.

"We are going to be reducing our forces in Germany," Trump said of the 25,000 troops in the country. "Some will be coming home and some will be going to other places but Poland would be one of those other places, other places in Europe."

Moments earlier Trump said some troops would "probably" be moving to Poland.

The US leader was speaking at a Rose Garden press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, who said he urged Trump to "not withdraw US forces from Europe because the security of Europe is very important to me."

