US doubles reward for ISIS leader Amir al-Mawla to $10 million

The United States on Wednesday doubled to $10 million its reward for the capture of ISIS leader Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawla, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

The US had already offered $5 million for al-Mawla before he was identified as the successor to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed by US commandos in an October raid in Syria.

“This reward is an important moment in our fight against ISIS and its branches and networks around the world. As ISIS is defeated on the battlefield, we are determined to identify and find the group’s leaders so that the global coalition of nations fighting to defeat ISIS can continue to destroy ISIS remnants and thwart its global ambitions,” said the US State Department in its statement.

Born in 1976, al-Mawla, also known as Hajji Abdallah, is a scholar in Islamic law who issued edicts to justify the persecution of the Yazidi minority, a campaign that the United Nations has described as genocide.

The terrorists killed thousands of Yazidis, and abducted and enslaved thousands more women and girls as they rampaged across the Middle East.

Al-Mawla was born in the Iraqi city of Mosul to a Turkmen family, making him one of the few non-Arabs to ascend the ranks of ISIS group, which at its height ruled vast parts of Iraq and Syria and drew volunteers from the West.

The group’s strongholds have been decimated but it has inspired grisly attacks around the world, including in Afghanistan and West Africa.

