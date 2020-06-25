Violence against police will not be tolerated, says UK after 22 officers attacked

Violence against police will not be tolerated, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after an overnight disturbance in London when 22 police officers were injured.
“These are appalling scenes. Violence against the police will not be tolerated. We have been clear that anyone who assaults the police, or any of our emergency services workers who helps keep us safe, should feel the full force of the law,” he told reporters.
Police said they had been attacked when responding to complaints about noise, anti-social behavior and violence in the Brixton area.
None of the officers was injured seriously, though two required hospital treatment. Some police cars were damaged and four people were arrested.