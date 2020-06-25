Watch: White protesters in Charleston slammed for showing up in chains, whipped backs

White protesters in Charleston, South Carolina, were slammed on social media after they showed up to a Black Lives Matter protest in chains and whipped backs, a viral video showed.

The video, recorded on Tuesday by Thomas Novelly, a military reporter with the Post and Courier, showed the protesters marching in chains while a Black man acted as their slave owner.

“What if this was your history. What if the roles were reversed? Don’t you look at me in the eyes son,” a Black protester as part of the majority-white group said to men walking in chains with realistic make up on their backs showing whip marks.

This group, which self-identified as Stand As One, is now getting yelled at by BLM. The two are arguing about the their message. The group who brought the slave demonstration were told to leave and exited Marion Square. pic.twitter.com/ZJROYJVfHj — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020

The group of protesters, identified as Stand As one group by Novelly, were then approached by Black Lives Matter protesters who yelled at them for their lack of sensitivity. They were later told to leave the protest at Marion Square.

Protests during the past couple of days near Marion Square focused on the demands to remove a statue honoring John C. Calhoun, an early US vice president whose zealous defense of slavery led the nation toward civil war.

The historic South Carolina city of Charleston removed the statue on Wednesday, after crews labored night and day to take it away.

The move comes days after the fifth anniversary of the slaying of nine Black parishioners in a racist attack at a downtown Charleston church. It also comes as cities nationwide debate the removal of monuments to Confederate leaders and others, and as thousands of Americans join street protests in the wake of George Floyd's death under a Minneapolis police officer's knee.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)

